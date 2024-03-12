Certain dog names have become increasingly popular in recent years.Certain dog names have become increasingly popular in recent years.
Certain dog names have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Top Female Puppy Names 2024: These are the 10 most popular female girl dog names - including loving Luna 🐕

As pup ownership has surged over the last few years, these are the names that might cause most confusion if you shout them in your local park.
By David Hepburn
Published 12th Jul 2021, 11:13 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 10:21 GMT

According to the Kennel Club figures the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in recent years has soared to record levels.

Some of the most in-demand include Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs and Labrador Retrievers, while others have seen their popularity flatline.

Of course, once you’ve decided to add a four-legged friend to your family, there’s the tricky business of what to call your new pooch.

Insurance company GoCompare has carried out some research into the most popular dog names chosen over lockdown.

So don’t be surprised if you get more than you expected when you call back a dog with one of these 10 names in the park.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Here are the 13 rarest breeds of dog in the UK

These are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

10 of the noisiest breeds of dog likely to bark and howl

10 breeds of adorable dog that are easy to train - no expensive obedience classes required

There were 1,753 puppies called Luna last year - making it the most popular choice for new dog owners. The name means 'moon' in Latin.

1. Luna

There were 1,753 puppies called Luna last year - making it the most popular choice for new dog owners. The name means 'moon' in Latin. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The research found 1,492 new Bellas, making it the second most popular dog name. It means 'beautiful' in Italian.

2. Bella

The research found 1,492 new Bellas, making it the second most popular dog name. It means 'beautiful' in Italian. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Milo is third on this list, with 1,352 owners opting for it as a dog name. In Celtic languages, the name means 'fame' or 'glory'.

3. Milo

Milo is third on this list, with 1,352 owners opting for it as a dog name. In Celtic languages, the name means 'fame' or 'glory'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The more traditional dog name of Teddy is fourth, with 1,067 people choosing the moniker. It means 'protector' or 'wealthy' and is most associated with the stuffed teddy bears named after American President Theodore Roosevelt.

4. Teddy

The more traditional dog name of Teddy is fourth, with 1,067 people choosing the moniker. It means 'protector' or 'wealthy' and is most associated with the stuffed teddy bears named after American President Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook