Top Dogs Of The UK: tHESE are the 12 most popular breeds of adorable dog according to latest figures - including the loving French Bulldog 🐶
As dog ownership continues to soar post-lockdown, these are the pups that are currently most in demand across the UK.
As lockdown hit, leaving many of us stuck at home, lots of people decided it was the perfect time to get a new puppy – with the UK Kennel Club reporting nearly a huge increase in UK dog ownership.
Demand appears to remain high, with the average prices of some breeds nearly tripling over little more than a year.
With 215 different pedigree breeds recognised by the UK Kennel Club, plus numerous popular crossbreeds, there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to selecting your perfect pooch. But some breeds are rarer sights in parks than others.
Here are the most popular breeds of dog according to the latest Kennel Club figures – and there’s a new UK top dog in town.
