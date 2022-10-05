As lockdown hit, leaving many of us stuck at home, lots of people decided it was the perfect time to get a new puppy – with the UK Kennel Club reporting nearly a huge increase in UK dog ownership.

Demand appears to remain high, with the average prices of some breeds nearly tripling over little more than a year.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here.

With 215 different pedigree breeds recognised by the UK Kennel Club, plus numerous popular crossbreeds, there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to selecting your perfect pooch. But some breeds are rarer sights in parks than others.

Here are the most popular breeds of dog according to the latest Kennel Club figures – and there’s a new UK top dog in town.

Read more:

1. French Bulldog The French Bulldog may have lost its crown as most popular dog last year (it was top in 2019, before falling a place in 2020) but it's leading the charge this year. With 13,600 Kennel Club registrations in the first quarter of 2021, it's the most popular dog of the year so far. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Labrador Retriever 2020's top dog is down into second position, with 13,562 Labrador Retrievers registered in the first three months of 2021. Labradors were originally imported into the UK from Canada. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cocket Spaniel With 8,024 registrations in the first quarter of 2021, the Cocker Spaniel is the third most popular dog of the year so far. Cockers can actually be one of two distinct breeds - the American Cocker Spaniel or the English Cocker Spaniel. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Bulldog With 3,673 registrations between January and March, 2021, the Bulldog comes fourth when it comes to popularity. The Bulldog has been one of the breeds that has thrived over lockdown - with demand up by almost 20 per cent. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales