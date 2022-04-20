A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes since the start of the pandemic – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains quite high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet sitter and dog walker network www.rover.com have researched the most popular dog names in the UK.

Here are their top 10 male names for dogs in Britain.

Male dog names Looking for inspiration to name your new puppy? Here are the UK's most popular male dog names.

Charlie Charlie is the second most popular male puppy name in Britain. A shortened form of Charles, it means 'free man'.

Milo The bronze medal for most popular British dog names goes to Milo. It comes from Slavic languages and means 'dear' or 'beloved'.

Max Max takes fourth place in the UK's top male dog names. It's a shortened version of Maximilian, meaning 'greatest'.