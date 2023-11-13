Top Dog Crossbreeds: Here the 10 most popular and adorable dog crossbreeds in the UK - including the loving Cockapoo 🐶
Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last few years, as the UK Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar to record levels.
Many of the most sought-after dogs are pedigree, but crossbreeds have become increasingly popular in recent years, with several of the so-called ‘designer dogs’ commanding high puppy prices.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
With wonderful portmanteux names, great personalities, and often boasting coats that shed very little hair, they can make the perfect family pets.
Here are 10 of the most popular and adorable crossbreed dogs.
READ MORE:
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
These are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club