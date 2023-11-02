If you’re poised to get a new Dachshund pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Dachshund then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Dachshund names.

1 . Rollo The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet.

2 . Frank The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one',

3 . Coco Coco is one of the most popular name for dogs of all breeds - and the same is true for Dachshunds.