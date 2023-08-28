All Sections
These 10 gorgeous cats are reported to be some of the world's most popular. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Top 10 Most Popular Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 most adored breeds of majestic cat on the globe - including the unique Abyssinian cat breed

Here are the 10 most popular cat breeds in the world in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 31st Aug 2022, 17:20 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST

Loved across the globe, many owners will attest that once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be completely in awe of their furry little features and cute bean toes.

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, before getting a cat, we strongly advise you to read the RSPCA advice on health, cat care tips, health and advice before getting a cat here.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Abyssinian breed is incredibly lovely and are open to love and attention. They have short hair and long, slender legs. They aren't the type to sit on your lap - but remain and affectionate breed.

1. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian breed is incredibly lovely and are open to love and attention. They have short hair and long, slender legs. They aren't the type to sit on your lap - but remain and affectionate breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Devon Rex is a fairly new breed of cat found in the 1960s. Sometimes called the Pixiecat, it has dog like traits and has become one of the world's most popular breeds.

2. Devon Rex

The Devon Rex is a fairly new breed of cat found in the 1960s. Sometimes called the Pixiecat, it has dog like traits and has become one of the world's most popular breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular hairless cat breed, the Sphynx, originated in 1960s Canada. They're a playful - often silly - breed that thrive on being the centre of attention.

3. Sphynx

The popular hairless cat breed, the Sphynx, originated in 1960s Canada. They're a playful - often silly - breed that thrive on being the centre of attention. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The adorable Scottish Fold cat breed is famous for its folded ears and its loving, easy going nature. They 'speak' very gently and are known to be very friendly with other cats, dogs and animals in the household.

4. Scottish Fold

The adorable Scottish Fold cat breed is famous for its folded ears and its loving, easy going nature. They 'speak' very gently and are known to be very friendly with other cats, dogs and animals in the household. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

