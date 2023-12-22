Here are 10 breeds of loving friendly family cats that have the most fur.

While many of us would love a gorgeous cat to welcome into our home, it can often be difficult for those of us with allergies. While there are a number of stunning cat that shed little fur – such as these beautiful cats here – these cats are perhaps best to avoid if you suffer an allergy.

With such an abundance of gorgeous cat breeds to adore, it can be difficult to narrow down the cat breed which you would like to spend the rest of your days with.

However, this list of long haired cats may help you narrow it down – who knows, you may even end up with two of these beautiful creatures!

So, without further ado, here is our list of the 10 most fluffy and long haired cats on the planet.

1 . Persian These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Ragamuffin These calm, gentle breeds are a true giant of a cat but loving in its nature. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Pixie-Bob Perfect household cats, the Pixie-Bob breed have varying hair lengths but those with long hair are very fluffy! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Manx The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales