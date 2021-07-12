These are the rarest dogs in the UK according to the Kennel Club.

These are the 13 rarest dog breeds in the UK

Dog ownership may have rocked over lockdown but some breeds remain a rarity in Britain.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:01 pm

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.

But while breeds like the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel continue to rise in popularity, others are far less familiar in the UK’s parks.

In fact, there are a number of breeds that weren’t registered with the Kennel Club a single time over the last year.

So if you have one of these canine pals think yourself lucky – your four-legged friend is one the UK’s 13 rarest dogs.

1. Hamiltonstovare

Developed in Sweden as a hunting dog by the founder of the Swedish Kennel Club, the Hamiltonstovare didn't have a single registration last year. It's seemingly having a resurgence though - 10 have been registered so far this year.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Foxhound

Bred for its strong hunting insticts, keen sense of smell and speed, the Kennel Club didn't receive a single registration of a foxhound last year.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Segugio Italiano

Neither the short-haired or the wire-haired Segugio Italiano, dogs with a keen sense of smell and easily identified by their Dumbo-like ears, have been registered with the Kennel Club in any of the last five years.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Pyrenean Mastiff

The Pyrenean Mastiff may have been popular in northeast Spain to protect flocks in the high pastures of the Pyrenees, but there's less need of them here in the UK - with no registrations in any of the last five years.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

