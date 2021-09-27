These are the breeds of dog that will hit you hardest in the pocket following surging prices over lockdown.

These are the 10 most expensive breeds of cuddly dog since the global pandemic sent prices spiraling

Last year saw demand for puppies increase massively, meaning that prices for some breeds have more than trebled.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 27th September 2021, 9:58 am

Many of us welcomed new puppies to our families over lockdown in 2020, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.

But the growing demand for some of the most popular breeds has seen prices rocket – meaning a dog will most likely cost you a great deal more today than it would just 18 months ago.

Research from pet retailer Pets at Home shows that the average puppy in the UK costed a hefty £1,875 in 2020 – more than double the average price in 2019.

And some breeds will set you back an average of nearly £3,000.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.

1. English Bulldog

The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Cavapoo

The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Miniature Dachshund

The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Cockapoo

The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

