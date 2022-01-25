If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy over the last 18 months then you’re not alone, with the Kennel Club reporting the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared over the pandemic.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more excitable than others.

So, if you want a dog that will spend most of their time relaxing by the fire and will be unflappable in the face of children, noises, smells, new places and strangers – these are probably not the dogs for you.

On the other hand, there’s never a dull moment with these canines, who will keep you on your toes and will always let you know exactly how they are feeling.

These are the ten breeds of dog that are predisposed to being most excitable.

1. Border Collie Always alert and always on the lookout for the next adventure - the Border Collie is not a dog that will ever be happy relaxing at home. Constant mental and physical stimulation is required to keep this breed happy.

2. Cairn Terrier There are no shortage of terriers on this list - and for good reason. Dog breeds like the Cairn Terrier are fiercely intelligent and easily bored. While thas will seldom lead to aggression, they are always on the lookout for something to do and are real bundles of energy.

3. Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier is a very popular dog breed that loves to run around, jump up and vocally express their feelings (often repeatedly). They are loving and entertaining pets but do like to make their own fun if nobody else is providing it.

4. Beagle For most of their history, the Beagle has mainly been kept as a hunting dog. Their excitable and alert nature, habit of barking at any stimulus and love of running in packs can cause issues in a sedate family home.