Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.

There seems to be now letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you are looking for a dog that will be fearless in protecting you and your family from danger, there are a few brave breeds you should consider first.

Here are 10 of the most courageous breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1. German Shepherd Whether it's sniffing out bombs for the army or controlling crowds for the police, German Shepherds are the bravest of all the dog breeds. As a family pet they will happily put their life on the line to keep you safe. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Rottweiler Often a misunderstood breed, the Rottweiler isn't overly-aggressive in normal curcumstances and can make a loving and gentle family pet. They are very protective though, and fear nothing, making them a buglar's worst nightmare. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Dobermann The Dobermann, also known as the Doberman Pinscher, combines strength, intelligence and fearlessness to make it one of the best dogs for protection. They are also very sensitive to sound and naturally-suspicious of strangers so are great guard dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Presa Canario Affectionate and docile when relaxing with its owner, the Presa Canario becomes a completely different animal when threatened. Wary of strangers, it's a breed that can be aggressive and so is one probably best avoided when looking for a family pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales