The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent across 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Some are looking for a dog that will make them feel safer in their own home – and, with many guard dogs also affectionate and loyal, they can make great all-round family pets.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for to protect your property and family, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. German Shepherd There's a reason that German Shepherds are popular with the police and army - they are alert, fast, strong, and make great guard dogs. The popular breed - they are a regular in the annual top 10 favourite UK dogs list - are also affectionate and great with kids.

2. Staffordshire Bull Terrier Another hugely popular choice in the UK, the Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred to fight and make brave, compact muscular and tenacious guard dogs. They are also incredibly loyal and loving.

3. Akita Originally from Japan, where they are venerated as family protectors, the Akita's extreme vigilance and distrust of strangers means they can be trusted to keep your safe. They are also playful and love human companionship.

4. Australian Shepherd Used in their native Australia to guard ranches in the Outback, the Australian Shepherd is a breed that is as brave as it is beautiful - and are also great with young children.