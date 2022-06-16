Many dogs - including the cute French Bulldog - have remarkably sensitive hearing.

These are the 10 breeds of smart pup that have the best sense of hearing - including the sensitive Labrador Retriever 🐕

Some breeds of canine have the most amazingly sensitive ears – able to hear a pin drop at 100 yards.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 11:34 am

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from when it comes to choosing a canine pal, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

It’s no wonder then that a huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

One thing to consider is that some pups have a significantly more sensitive sense of hearing than others – an important attribute if you are looking for a watchdog to alert you to visitors. So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that have the best hearing.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever tops many list of canine attributes - including the world's most popular dog breed - and it also leads the pack when it comes to hearing. They have been bred to hut and retrieve downed birds, so are able to detect the slightest rustle in the undergrowth.

2. Poodle

The Poodle's long and floppy ears don't get in the way of their pin-sharp hearing. No matter what the size - toy, miniature or standard - your Poddle will hear their owner calling from a mile away.

3. German Shepherd

A combination of an incredibly sensitive sense of hearing, intelligence, and an imposing presence, make the German Shepherd one of the most popular breeds of guard dog.

4. Lhasa Apso

In their native Tibet the Lhaso Apso is said to be able to hear the distant warning signs of natural disasters such as earthquakes and avalanches. In recent years their keen ears have been used to find survivors of such tragedies.

