A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs aren’t as simple as others when it comes to food.

Breeds like the Labrador Retriever will eat pretty much anything (creating its own problems), whereas other breeds have a tendency to eat very little or even refuse food.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are the pickiest eaters.

1. Boston Terrier The challenge with a Boston Terrier is finding them a suitable food that they enjoy. Once you've cracked that, you should have no problem with them eating. A little trial and error is required. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Dachshund Even the biggest Dachshund fan would admit that their adored sausage dogs can be fairly stubborn. This is certainly the case when it comes to food - their tried-and-tested favourite meal one day might be rejected for no good reason the next. The key is to be firm, and not be forced into giving them treats to tempt them back to their supper. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel WIth the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel it's a case of feast or famine - either they are hoovering up any food they can get their paws on, or they're refusing to eat. Set mealtimes and strict portion control is important to get this breed into a well-established routine. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Greyhound Both the Greyhound and the smaller Italian Greyhound thrive on routine and any dietary change can lead to them refusing food. Turning their noses up at food they usually gobble down can also be a sign of stress. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales