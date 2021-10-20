The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are more challenging to train than others.
This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – just that you’ll have to work extra hard to get them to listen to, understand and obey commands.
It may be worth investing in obedience classes to get them to understand the basics of sitting, staying and walking to heel.
Here are 10 of the breeds that are most difficult to train, according to the American Kennel Club.
