For those who are blind or partially sighted a dog isn’t just a pet - it can provide a level of independence and mobility that would otherwise be impossible. As well as helping their owner get around, guide dogs offer postitive psychological, social and physiological effects, giving a blind or partially sighted person confidence, friendship and security. It can truly be life-changing.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Only a select few breeds have the intelligence, patience and good nature required to carry out the complex job. So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make the best guide dogs.
