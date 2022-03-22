A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Fashions change when it comes to popularity of different types of dogs, and price comparison site www.money.co.uk recently looked at which breeds have seen their popularity surge since 1997.

The research shows how tasted have changed, with the large dog breeds favoured in 1997 overtaken by small dogs in 2012, which have remained most popular ever since.

And while gundogs like Retrievers and Spaniels remain the most popular group of dogs to own, the utility dogs such as Bulldogs and Poodles are quickly catching up – with demand increasing by a whopping 267 per cent since 1997.

Here are the 10 breeds that have grown most in popularity.

1. French Bulldog There's no doubting the top dog when it comes to increasing popularity. There were only 185 French Bulldogs registered in Britain in 1997 and now there are over 40,000 - an amazing increase of 21,125 per cent.

2. Hungarian Vizsla The Hungarian Vizsla comes second in the growing popularity stakes, with a 1,807 increase in registrations since 1997. The Vizsla was originally bred to be used as a retrieving dog for falconers.

3. Pug The adorabole Pug has seen registrations surge by 1,007 per cent in the last 25 years. A group of Pugs is called a grumble.

4. Boston Terrier The Boston Terrier has seen its popularity increase by an impressive 889 per cent since 1997. Originally bred to be fighting dogs, they now make wonderful companion animals.