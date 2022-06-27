Having a job that takes you away from your home for much of the day can be an issue when it comes to getting a new pup.The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup. Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

But it doesn’t mean that dog ownership is an impossibility – with helpful neighbours, professional dog walkers and post-lockdown home working just a few of the ways that you can have both a demanding job and a loving pet. Here are 10 dog breeds more comfortable being left by themselves without suffering psychologically or physically.

1. Chihuahua The Chihuahua is one of the world's smallest dogs and are pretty happy with their own company for long periods - as long as they can pop outside for toilet breaks. They also make surprisingly good watch dogs, with a volley of barks likely to greet any potential intruders.

2. Bassett Hound It sometimes feels like the Bassett Hound spends most of its 12 year average lifetime snoozing. It means that they'll hardly notice you're gone - just rolling over to enjoy yet another long and satisfying nap.

3. Maltese The Maltese is a small companion dog that is great for those living in a flat. While they dote on their owner they generally don't mind some alone time - expect a joyous response when you do return though.

4. Greyhound Greyhounds need surprisingly little exercise. I fact, give them one decent walk each day and they'll happily spend the rest of their time curled up on the couch while you head out to the office.