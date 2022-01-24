These are the best breeds of dog for those living in a flat or apartment.

As dog ownership continues to soar, here are the dog breeds that are perfect for those living in a flat.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:19 am

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Living in a flat or apartment can be an issue when it comes to getting a new pup.

But there are several breeds that positively thrive in confined spaces - and are unlikely to bother the neighbours with barking.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for those living in flats or apartments, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Bichon Frise

Rarely growing over a foot in height and weighing in at just 15 pounds, the Bichon Frise is a dog seemingly designed for city living. While they need little space, they don't like being left alone for more than a few hours - something that needs to be taken into consideration.

2. Pug

The tiny pug is perfectly happy living in a flat. A couple of moderate walks a day will keep them exercised and then they'll be happy napping on the couch.

3. Shih Tzu

Small, quiet, calm and loving, the Shih Tzu was originally bred to live in Chinese palaces, so need relatively little time outdoors and are perfectly content living in a flat.

4. Bulldog

Another medium-sized pooch that doesn't need much space is the Bulldog. They are very good-natured, loving, low-maintenance and quiet.

