Some breeds of dog tend to form an extra-special bond with the younger members of the family.

These are the 10 best and worst breeds of adorable dog for families with young children - from the Chihuahua to the Labrador Retriever

If you have young children and are one of the growing number of people looking to add a puppy to your family, here are the breeds that should top your list – and those you should avoid.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:14 pm

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to the Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that certain breeds of dog get on really well with children, while others are really only suitable for grownups.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make perfect pets for families with young children – and those that should be avoided.

1. Labrador Retriever

When it comes to the dogs most suited to families with youngsters, there's one particular top dog. Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their gentle, loving and outgoing nature.

2. Golden Retriever

Another gundog famed for it's placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch.

3. Beagle

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

4. Pug

Pugs are known to have a special affinity with children and are likely to become best buddies with the youngest member of the family within a wag of a tail. They are eager to please, easy to train, and very loving.

