The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just 10-13 years – but some have significantly longer lives than others.

Here are the 10 record-breaking breeds that have lived the longest lives, according to Guinness World Records.

1. Australian Cattle Dog Bluey the Australian Cattle Dog lived for an amazing 29 years and 160 days. Bluey died on November 14, 1939, and has held the recrod for longest living dog for more than 80 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Beagle Butch the Beagle lived for an amazing 28 years in the United States, dying in 2003. The average Beagle lives for between 12-15 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Welsh Collie The record for the UK's longest living dog goes to Taffy the Welsh Collie who lived for 27 years and 211 days. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Pug The average Pug lives for between 12-15 years, but Snookie, from South Africa, beat the odds to live for a remarkable 27 years and 284 days. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales