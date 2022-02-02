The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Shih Tzu – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Shih-Tzu.

1. What's in a name? The Shih Tzu gets it's name from the Chinese language word for 'lion'. The dog was bred to resemble lions as they are represented in traditional oriental art. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. A dog of many names In Mandarin, the Shih Tzu is known at the Xi Shi Dog - named after one of the most beautiful women of ancient China. In the UK in the early 20th century they were also known as the Chrysanthemum Dog, and they have also been nicknamed the Lion Dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Famous fans Celebrity Shih Tzu owners include Nicole Richie, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Colin Farell and Bill Gates. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Tibetan Heritage The Shih Tzu originated in Tibet but became very popular in China, where they were prized by the royal family who are thought to have received them as gifts from TIbetan monks. Shih Tzus appear in Chinese tapestries that are over 2,000 years old. Photo: Canva/Getty images Photo Sales