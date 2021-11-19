They are a relatively rare breed in the UK, but how much do you know about the lovable Shiba Inu?

These are 10 fun facts you might not know about about the adorable Shiba Inu dog - not just a cryptocurrency

They’re one of the UK’s more unusual breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the loveable and loyal Shiba Inu pup?

By David Hepburn
Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:01 am

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that sometimes appears on people’s canine wishlists is the Shiba Inu – they are one of the more unusual dogs to be seen in the UK’s parks but have a range of positive attributes that make them a great household pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. An ancient breed

The Shiba Inu's ancestors are thought to have arrived in Japan with immigrant owners as long ago as 7000 BC. Archaologists have found remains of dogs that share Shiba traits in site inhabited by the Jomon-jin people, who lived from 14,500 BC to 300 AD.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. A winning cross

Dog historians believe the Shiba Inu is likely the result of a cross between the Jomon-jin’s dogs and dogs that came to Japan with a new wave of immigration in around 300 BC.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Useful dogs

Originally the Shiba Inu was bred as a hunting dog - flushing and chasing small game like birds and rabbits in the mountainous areas of the Chūbu region of Japan.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Many memed mutts

The Doge meme, featuring a picture of a Shiba Inu, became a hugely popular internet meme 2013. The meme consists of a picture of a dog accompanied by multicolored text representing an inner monologue in broken English. It in turn led to the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Shiba InuCoronavirus
Next Page
Page 1 of 3