Plenty of us decided to welcome four-legged friends into our in the last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – so plenty of households will be enjoying their first winter with their new family member .

Despite the cold weather, it’s important to maintain an exercise routine for your dog to keep them happy and healthy particularly since over the winter months joint stiffness in pets can appear more prominently.

Regular exercise helps to keep joints mobile as well as preventing any weight gain which can add pressure to joints.

To help keep your pooch moving in the winter months, here are 10 top tips from pet health experts nutravet.

1. Walking your dog in cold weather If your pooch is still happy to head out on winter walks, be sure to wrap up warm and if needed use a doggy coat to keep them cosy. On darker nights and morning, also be sure to wear bright or reflective clothing and walk your dog in well-lit areas. Avoid icy roads and pavements and clean your dog's paws when you get home to remove and ice, salt or grit which may cause irritation.

2. Indoor games If it's too cold outside for your four-legged friend, there are some indoor games you could try to get them moving. Here are a few ideas.

3. Tug of war Get your dog a tug of war rope to enjoy a good game with them. If you have more than one dog, you could let them play together. However, be sure to keep an eye on them, as this type of game could encourage aggression.

4. Fetch If you have enough space in your home set up an area to play fetch. Make sure it's on carpeted floors as hard wood floors could cause your dog to slip and get injured. To prevent repetition, throw different objects for them to fetch and return.