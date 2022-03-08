Criminals don't stand a chance with these canine officers on their tails.

Here are the 10 breeds of adorable pup that make the best police dogs - including the loving Labrador

It takes a special combination of canine attributes to make the perfect police dog – and these are the breeds that have the right stuff.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:28 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Of course, dogs don’t just make great pets – they also carry out a range of jobs, including working for law enforcement services.

The perfect police dog is intelligent, dedicated, hard working and able to understand and act on commands quickly and effectively.

In fact, they have a range of attributes that also make them a positive addition to any family home – as well as police station.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make the best police dogs.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. German Shepherd

The German Shepherd is what most people think of as the perfect police dog. From chasing down suspects, to sniffing out drugs, this breed is great at all types of law enforcement duties.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Belgian Malinois

Often mistaken for a German Shepherd, the Belgian Malinois is slightly smaller and faster than their close cousin. They are the second most popular breed of police dog, sure to catch the quickest criminal and particularly adept at sniffing out explosives.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Boxer

Boxers are a particularly popular breed of police dog in mainland Europe - particularly in Germany. They have a history of working in the military as guard, patrol and messenger dogs during both World Wars. With the perfect mix of intelligence, loyalty and eagerness to please, they are many an officer's best friend.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Labrador Retriever

K-9 officers don't come any friendlier than the adorable Labrador Retriever. Originally bred to sniff out felled birds during hunting expeditions, they now make excellent drug and bomb detection officers. They are particularly popular with police forces in the USA.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3