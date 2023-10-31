Friendly and playful, terriers can make great family pets – although be aware that they have plenty of energy.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Terrier are a type of dog that are hugely popular in the UK, perfect for people who have active lifestyles (they need plenty of exercise).

The UK Kennel Club recognises over 30 breeds of these canine characters – issuing Kennel Club Pedigree Certificates to pups that make the grade.

Here are all 33 – and how they got their names.

1 . Australian Silky Terrier Developed in Australia from a mix of the Australian Terrier and the Yorkshire Terrier, the Australian Silky Terrier was originally called the Sydney Silky. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Airedale Terrier Known at the 'King of Terriers' as it is the largest breed of terrier, the Airedale Terrier was first bred in the valley around the River Aire, in the West Riding of Yorkshire. It was originally used as a farm and hunting dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Australian Terrier Developed in Australia in the early 19th century, the Australian Terrier was first bred from rough coated terriers imported from Great Britain. They were kept to eradicate mice and rats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales