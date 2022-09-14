News you can trust since 1817
These 10 cat breeds love to chit chat. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Talkative Breeds Of Cat: Here are 10 vocal cat breeds - including the affectionate Siamese cat breed 🐱

Here are 10 breeds of beautiful cat are sure to keep you company with their chatty nature.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:11 am

It is really no surprise that one of the most majestic creatures on the planet, cats, are adored the world over by pet owners.

As attested by many through the decades, once you have been in the company of these beautiful and cuddley kitty cats, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!

Did you know, is it reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you are looking to add a cat that will keep you company and make sure you know you’re loved with the love of a cat chat, then these 10 beautiful and bold breeds are sure to suit your needs, according to Purina.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. American Bobtail Cat Breed

The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly.

2. Japanese Bobtail

One of the oldest breeds of cat is the Japanese Bobtail. They are very sociable and are known to live as long as 15-18 years.

3. Tonkinese

The Tonkinese breed is one that gets darker as it ages, similar to its ancestors. An extremely colourful personality, this breed will chat to you all night long.

4. Siamese

Known as one of the world's most vocal cat - you will never wonder or worry where your Siamese kitty is, as they will let you know. If you want a cat that is social, intelligent and vocal then the Siamese breed should be your choice.

