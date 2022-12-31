Swim Dogs 2022: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make the best swimmers - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
These dog companions are never happier than when they are splashing around in the sea, a river, a lake or a loch – have a look at water-friendly pup breeds.
One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.
And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.
With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
But if you want a pup that is equally at home in the water as on land, then there are certain dogs that should top your wish list
Here are 10 of the breeds that are born to swim, according to the American Kennel Club.
