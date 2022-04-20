A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

If you are looking for a pooch that has stamina and strength then there are certain dogs that have been bred to be muscle-bound marvels.

These are the types of dog that can pull a sled loaded with supplies or give the ultimate in canine protection.

Here are the 10 strongest breeds of dog, according to research from the American Kennel Club.

1. Tibetan Mastiff Both one of the world's most ancient breeds and one of the strongest, the Tibetan Mastiff was used to protect homes in the Himalayan region. They have a powerful physique and their bite can apply a remarkable 550 pounds of pressure.

2. Kangal Another dog with a powerful bite, the Kangal is used in its native Turkey as a guardian dog and they are utterly fearless.

3. Saint Bernard Saint Bernards are real gentle giants that sometimes don't know their own strength. The American Kennel Club recommends a strict training regime to prevent them from accidentally knocking people over.

4. Siberian Husky If your job is to pull sleds loaded with supplies over miles of frozen arctic wilderness you'll need to be strong. Luckily for the Siberian Husky they have abundant power and stamina. In 1925 Siberian Huskies saved numerous lives by racing a life-saving diphtheria serum to Alaska where there was an outbreak.