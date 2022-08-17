Speedy Dogs: These are the world's 12 fastest breeds of adorable dog - lightning quick canine Olympians including the Greyhound 🐶
If you can keep up with these lightning speedy dog breeds you’ll be doing well
One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.
And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.
With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
But if you want a pup that will do two laps of the park before more of its canine friends have done one, there are a few dogs you should have at the top of your list.
Here are 12 of the fastest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.
