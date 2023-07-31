These breeds of dog can make wonderful and loyal pets, but prospective owners should be aware that they have a tendency to be a bit smelly.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are essentially self-cleaning, needing little more than a quick rinse if they get really mucky, while others have tend to get quite fragrant if they’re not bathed regularly.

And some just smell, no matter how many baths they have – flatulence can be a problem – but that doesn’t make them any less adorable.

Here are the 10 smelliest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Bloodhound The combination of a naturally oily coat and plenty of loose, folded skin means that the Bloodhound is a fairly smelly breed - regular bathing can help but will never completely get rid of the doggy odour. They are also prone to ear infections that create other ripe smells. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Labrador Retriever Labrador Retriever owners quickly get used to their pet's doggy pong, in fact many even like it, but to an outsider visiting your home the odour will be immediate and obvious. Particularly strong when they are damp, the Labrador also adores rolling in smelly stuff and proudly bringing the stench home for you. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . English Bulldog Bulldogs are particularly susceptible to bad breath, due to plaque and decay caused by misaligned teeth. They also have face wrinkles that can catch food particles, with the skin under their tail stub can easily become infected causing a nasty odour. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier's luxurious coat quickly builds up dirt, as do its hairy ears, while the skin around their mouth is prone to infection. Regular grooming and bathing will minimise any unwanted smells though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

