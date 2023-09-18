All Sections
Smelling Dogs 2023: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog with the most sensitive noses - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

These sensitively-nosed dog breeds can smell a snack from a huge distance.
By David Hepburn
Published 20th Aug 2021, 11:49 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some dogs have the most amazing sense of smell, an attribute that has often been intentionally bred into them to make them perfect for tasks such as tracking prey.

These are also dogs that are likely to be able to sniff out food, making it a challenge to keep them from stealing your lunch.

These are the 10 breeds of dog with the best sense of smell, according to the American Kennel Club.

Only officially recognised as a distinct breed by the UK Kennel Club in 2018, the Black and Tan Coonhound was bred in the United States to track raccoons over long distances with their amazing sense of smell. Their bark becomes more regular as they get closer to their prey.

1. Black and Tan Coonhound

Only officially recognised as a distinct breed by the UK Kennel Club in 2018, the Black and Tan Coonhound was bred in the United States to track raccoons over long distances with their amazing sense of smell. Their bark becomes more regular as they get closer to their prey.

As well as using their impressive olfactory abilities to find bombs and drugs, the Labrador Retriever is also used by medics to sniff out patients suffering from cancer and low blood sugar levels.

2. Labrador Retriever

As well as using their impressive olfactory abilities to find bombs and drugs, the Labrador Retriever is also used by medics to sniff out patients suffering from cancer and low blood sugar levels.

Originally from France, the Basset Hound uses its long ears to sweep scent from the ground up to its super-sensitive nose. It also ingeniously uses the loose skin on its chin to trap a particular scent for reference.

3. Bassett Hound

Originally from France, the Basset Hound uses its long ears to sweep scent from the ground up to its super-sensitive nose. It also ingeniously uses the loose skin on its chin to trap a particular scent for reference.

With a record-breaking 300 million scent receptors, the Bloodhound is the gold medal-winner for sniffing out anything you may want to find. They've been used to find many things over the years - not least fleeing criminals - and can follow a scent trail on the ground or in the air.

4. Bloodhound

With a record-breaking 300 million scent receptors, the Bloodhound is the gold medal-winner for sniffing out anything you may want to find. They've been used to find many things over the years - not least fleeing criminals - and can follow a scent trail on the ground or in the air.

