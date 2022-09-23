Cats eh? These gorgeous creatures have been adored for centuries, and often become part of a household for the rest of your life.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Abyssinian The Abyssinian cat breeds is very intelligent and full of energy which can be channelled quite easily by a patient owner. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. American Shorthair The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Japanese Bobtail The Japanese Bobtail is super energetic, smart and a complete attention seeker. Their love for playtime and interaction make them the perfect breed for training. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Maine Coon This gentle giant is incredibly adaptable. The Maine Coon cat breed is very intelligent and loves to please, which makes it a particularly good candidate for training. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales