All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
1 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
Here are 10 cats breeds that will continue to be little heartbreakers into adulthood. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cats breeds that will continue to be little heartbreakers into adulthood. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cats breeds that will continue to be little heartbreakers into adulthood. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Smallest Cat Breeds 2023: These 10 breeds of adorable cat are the most tiny - including cute Manx

These 10 cat breeds are the smallest and most adorable cat breeds in the world.

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT

Could there be a more adorable sign than a tiny, cute kitten that is able to fit into the palm of your hand? Well wait until you see these 10 heartbreaking small cat breeds that stay looking like kittens all of their life due to their size.

The UK's Favourite Cat Breeds 2023: The 10 most popular breeds of cute cat in the UK - from the beautiful Bengal to cheeky Cheetoh

All cats are beautiful as they saying goes, and as true as that is, if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.

Here are the 10 most friendly breeds of loving cat certain to bring joy to your home

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*

10 of the most popular and adorable names for a female cat

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat has their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Although Siamese cats are average in size, they are one of the most lightweight breeds of cat. They love activity and thrive with lots of play. They're also extremely vocal.

1. Siamese

Although Siamese cats are average in size, they are one of the most lightweight breeds of cat. They love activity and thrive with lots of play. They're also extremely vocal. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Often confused for a kitten, the Toybob breed is approximately the same size as an adult cat is at three to six months. With short tails and a loving nature, Toybob are the perfect breed if you want a cat to sit on your lap.

2. Toybob

Often confused for a kitten, the Toybob breed is approximately the same size as an adult cat is at three to six months. With short tails and a loving nature, Toybob are the perfect breed if you want a cat to sit on your lap. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often.

3. Munchkin

The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
One of the newer breeds of cat, the American Curl breed only originated in the 1980s and stand out due to the shape of their ears. The pint-sized breed is usually less vocal, loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity all the way into adulthood.

4. American Curl

One of the newer breeds of cat, the American Curl breed only originated in the 1980s and stand out due to the shape of their ears. The pint-sized breed is usually less vocal, loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity all the way into adulthood. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3