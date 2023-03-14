These 10 cat breeds are the smallest and most adorable cat breeds in the world.

Could there be a more adorable sign than a tiny, cute kitten that is able to fit into the palm of your hand? Well wait until you see these 10 heartbreaking small cat breeds that stay looking like kittens all of their life due to their size.

All cats are beautiful as they saying goes, and as true as that is, if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat has their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Siamese Although Siamese cats are average in size, they are one of the most lightweight breeds of cat. They love activity and thrive with lots of play. They're also extremely vocal.

2 . Toybob Often confused for a kitten, the Toybob breed is approximately the same size as an adult cat is at three to six months. With short tails and a loving nature, Toybob are the perfect breed if you want a cat to sit on your lap.

3 . Munchkin The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often.

4 . American Curl One of the newer breeds of cat, the American Curl breed only originated in the 1980s and stand out due to the shape of their ears. The pint-sized breed is usually less vocal, loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity all the way into adulthood.