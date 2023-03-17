Here are 10 cute and adorable cat breeds that are the smallest cat breeds in 2023.

Of the most loved and beautiful cat breeds in the world, it is hard to ignore the teeny tiny cat breeds that stay adorably small even in adulthood.

Could there be a more adorable sign than a tiny, cute kitten that is able to fit into the palm of your hand? Well wait until you see these 10 small cat breeds that are complete heartbreakers.

All cats are beautiful as they saying goes, and as true as that is, if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat has their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Devon Rex The Devon Rex has a super cute, small face which can make owners melt. They are highly social cats that don't cope very well when left alone for too long.

2 . Siamese Although Siamese cats are average in size, they are one of the most lightweight breeds of cat. They love activity and thrive with lots of play. They're also extremely vocal.

3 . Toybob Often confused for a kitten, the Toybob breed is approximately the same size as an adult cat is at three to six months. With short tails and a loving nature, Toybob are the perfect breed if you want a cat to sit on your lap.

4 . Munchkin The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often.