Top Small Dogs: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable small dog in the UK 🐶

With dog ownership surging over lockdown, here are the most popular breeds of small and snuggly pups in the UK.
By David Hepburn
Published 13th Jul 2021, 10:57 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw pedigree dog ownership soar.

When looking for a new pet dog there are many options to choose from, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.

Small dogs are ideal for those with smaller homes, need less exercise, are easier to groom, and tend to live on average longer than large dogs.

Perhaps because of these reasons, several of the more diminutive breeds of pooches appear near the top of the Kennel Club’s list of most popular dogs.

Here are the top 10 most popular breeds of small dog.

The French Bulldog has enjoyed huge popularity in recent years and was the second most common canine purchase of 2020, after the Labrador Retriever. A huge 39,266 were registered with the Kennel Club.

1. French Bulldog

The small sausage dog with the big personality, the Mini Smooth Haired Dachshund is the second most popular small dog in the UK, with 10,369 registrations in 2020.

2. Mini Smooth Haired Dachshund

The Miniature Schnauzer, which originated in Germany in the middle of the 19th century, was the fourth most popular dog in the UK in 2020, with 4,778 new registrations.

3. Miniature Schnauzer

Known for its wrinkly, short-muzzled face, the Pug is another dog that has seen its popularity soar over lockdown, with 6,033 registrations in 2020.

4. Pug

