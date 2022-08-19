News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
These 10 kitty cats love a snooze. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Sleepy Cats: Here are 10 of the most calm breeds of cute cats and kittens

Here are the 10 most chilled out cat breeds on the planet.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:39 pm

Sleep, independent and adorable – cats continue to be worshipped globally.

Many owners attest that once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Here are the 10 most popular cat breeds in the world - including the loving Birman cat

Most playful cat breeds: The 10 most playful cute cats

Big beautiful cat breeds: 10 large but cute breeds of cat - including the adorable Scottish Fold

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Birman

The Birman cat breed does enjoy some playtime, but is still one of the most chilled cat breeds. Make sure they get at least some playtime however.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

2. Selkirk Rex

Patient and tolerant, the Selkirk Rex cat breed are not as attention seeking as other breeds. They do enjoy some playtime, but are quite content to stay chilled out.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

3. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll cat breed is super chilled out. If you think you enjoy a snooze and a snuggle, these little beauties are experts at it.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

4. Scottish Fold

One of the most recognisable cat breeds, the Scottish Fold is a breed that demands only small amounts of attention. Very expressive, they will love a sleep on your lap.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Sleep
Next Page
Page 1 of 3