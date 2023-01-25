Signs your cat loves you 2023: Here are the 10 most telling signs your pet cat loves you
Well cats are often seen as independent thinkers and lovers of the 16-hour snooze, there are many adorable cat breeds that are incredibly affectionate and thrive off human interaction.
And for owners, a loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.
Interesting, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for signs that your cat does indeed love, accept you and want to be around you, these 10 tell-tales signs of cat behaviour will soon let you know if they do, according to PetPlan!*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.