Some dog breeds are more likely to need a visit to the vet than others.Some dog breeds are more likely to need a visit to the vet than others.
Some dog breeds are more likely to need a visit to the vet than others.

Sickly Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog tragically predisposed most health problems - including the loving Labrador 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 25th Aug 2021, 15:04 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT
These pups can all make wonderful family pets, but they have medical issues that owners need to be aware of before welcoming them into their home.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels – around one-in-three UK households now include at least one four-legged friend.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thought that goes into choosen your pawfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are predisposed to certain health conditions which, in some cases, may shorten their life.

This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – in fact some are amongst the most popular and loved dog breeds in the UK – but it’s important to know that there are potential issues so you know what symptoms to look out for so you can make sure your pooch gets the best possible early treatment.

Here are 10 of the breeds that suffer from the worst health problems, according to the Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

English Bulldogs struggle with the same flat-face issues as the smaller Pug (and their close cousins the French Bulldog). They also can become obese quite easily, can suffer from allergies and commonly get skin infections in their skin folds.

1. Bulldog

English Bulldogs struggle with the same flat-face issues as the smaller Pug (and their close cousins the French Bulldog). They also can become obese quite easily, can suffer from allergies and commonly get skin infections in their skin folds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The UK's favourite breed of dog comes with its own list of health issues to look out for. Sadly they develop cancer more often than other breeds, can suffer from elbow and shoulder dysplasia, as well as muscular dystrophy which attacks the muscles. Be careful of the amount your pet exercises too - Labs are prone to exercise-induced collapse if they get too excited. Golden Retrievers have similar health concerns.

2. Labrador Retriever

The UK's favourite breed of dog comes with its own list of health issues to look out for. Sadly they develop cancer more often than other breeds, can suffer from elbow and shoulder dysplasia, as well as muscular dystrophy which attacks the muscles. Be careful of the amount your pet exercises too - Labs are prone to exercise-induced collapse if they get too excited. Golden Retrievers have similar health concerns. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Basset Hounds are utterly adorable but are prone to a range of joint issues, digestive issues including bloating and the serious blood clotting condition Von Willebrand. Taking out health insurance on this breed is essential and regular vet visits for checkups recommended.

3. Basset Hound

Basset Hounds are utterly adorable but are prone to a range of joint issues, digestive issues including bloating and the serious blood clotting condition Von Willebrand. Taking out health insurance on this breed is essential and regular vet visits for checkups recommended. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Obtaining a German Shepherd from a good breeder should hopefully minimise the risk of getting a dog with hip dysplasia - a painful condition that affects puppies that can be prevented through careful screeninig. German Shepherds are also more likely to develop cataracts, cardiomyopathy, and skin allergies than most other breeds.

4. German Shepherd

Obtaining a German Shepherd from a good breeder should hopefully minimise the risk of getting a dog with hip dysplasia - a painful condition that affects puppies that can be prevented through careful screeninig. German Shepherds are also more likely to develop cataracts, cardiomyopathy, and skin allergies than most other breeds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsFacebook
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice