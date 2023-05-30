All Sections
How much do you know about the adorable Shih Tzu?
How much do you know about the adorable Shih Tzu?

Shih Tzu Facts: These are 10 of the most interesting things to know about the adorable pedigree Shih Tzu 🐕

They are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of puppy, but how much do you know about the cute and adorable dog the Shi Tzu?
By David Hepburn
Published 18th Oct 2021, 11:42 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:12 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Shih Tzu – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Shih-Tzu.

In Mandarin, the Shih Tzu is known at the Xi Shi Dog - named after one of the most beautiful women of ancient China. In the UK in the early 20th century they were also known as the Chrysanthemum Dog, and they have also been nicknamed the Lion Dog.

1. A dog of many names

In Mandarin, the Shih Tzu is known at the Xi Shi Dog - named after one of the most beautiful women of ancient China. In the UK in the early 20th century they were also known as the Chrysanthemum Dog, and they have also been nicknamed the Lion Dog.

Celebrity Shih Tzu owners include Nicole Richie, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Colin Farell and Bill Gates.

2. Famous fans

Celebrity Shih Tzu owners include Nicole Richie, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Colin Farell and Bill Gates.

The Shih Tzu gets it's name from the Chinese language word for 'lion'. The dog was bred to resemble lions as they are represented in traditional oriental art.

3. What's in a name?

The Shih Tzu gets it's name from the Chinese language word for 'lion'. The dog was bred to resemble lions as they are represented in traditional oriental art.

Nobody is entirely sure how the Shih Tzu was created. The most popular theory is that it's the result of a cross between the Pekingese and the Lhasa Apso.

4. A mysterious mix

Nobody is entirely sure how the Shih Tzu was created. The most popular theory is that it's the result of a cross between the Pekingese and the Lhasa Apso.

