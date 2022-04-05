While dogs make amazing pets – as a huge number of us can attest to, having decided to welcome many new pups into our homes over the last couple of years, with Kennel Club figures showing dog ownership to soar by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic – they also have important jobs to do. For example, their day jobs can range from herding sheep to guiding blind and partially-sighted people about their daily lives.
What’s more, they are also experts at finding people – whether it’s criminals trying to evade arrest or the victims of natural disasters. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt. These are the 10 breeds that make the best search and rescue dogs.
