With landscapes varying from quaint seaside towns, vibrant cities and cosy countryside villages, tails.com have revealed the top 10 dog-friendly road trips across Scotland.
1. Edinburgh to Kirkwall
The best dog-friendly road trip is from the Capital to Kirkwall. It offers dog-friendly stops at Aberdeen and Inverness too.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
2. The Deeside Tourist Route
The Deeside Tourist Route is an epic drive, and passes through the wonderful farmland of Blairgowrie and the eye catching landscapes of Royal Deeside.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
3. Heart 200
With waterfalls and castles, to towering fir trees and twinkling lochs, the Heart 200 proves popular as it takes you approximately 200 miles around Perth, Stirling, The Trossachs and Highland Perthshire.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
4. Inverness to Elgin
The drive from Inverness to Elgin offers stunning views.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro