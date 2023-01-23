Schooling Tropical Fish 2023: Here are 10 of the best schooling tropical fish for fresh water aquarium owners - including the colourful Neon Tetra 🐟
It’s estimated that around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.
And the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) say there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.
Schooling fish are particularly popular – fish that are only happy in a group of the same species, travelling around your tank in colourful packs.
As a general rule you should make sure to have at least six of these fish in your tank at any one time – and be aware that some species thrive when there’s a particular proportion of males to females (if there’s any doubt ask an expert at your local pet shop).
So, here are 10 of the best species of schooling fish for aquarists (people who maintain aquariums).