They’re one of the UK’s best loved breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the loving and playful Miniature Schnauzer pup?

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soared over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Miniature Schnauzer – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . Rat catcher The Miniature Schnauzer originated in mid-to-late 19th century. Germany, where farmers bred it to create the perfect dog to hunt vermin.

2 . What's in a name? The name Schnauzer comes from the German word 'schnauze', meaning a snout or muzzle - a perfect name for this dog with its cute square face.

3 . A name change Initially the Miniature Schnauzer was called a Wire-Haired Pinscher, a name still used in some parts of the world as late as the 1990s.

4 . Cute and useful The Miniature Schnauzer's bushy beard may be incredibly cute, but it also served an important function. When matted together, they protected the dog from being bitten or scratched by the rats they were tasked with hunting.