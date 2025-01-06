Some dog breeds are more likely to give somebody a nip - or worse - than others.Some dog breeds are more likely to give somebody a nip - or worse - than others.
Safe Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that rarely bite - including the loving Labrador 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th May 2022, 12:45 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:50 GMT
With demand for pups continuing to rocket post-lockdown, here are the breeds of dogs that are least likely to feel the need to nip.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some more likely to lash out with nips, nibbles and even bites.

Of course any dog is capable of delivering a damaging bite, while most dogs of any breed are unlikely to do any damage unless seriously provoked, but there are certain breeds who have temperaments making them less likely to be aggressive than other.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least likely to bite.

There's a good reason that the enormous Newfoundland breed is known as a 'nanny dog'. They may look intimidating but they are incredibly gentle, particularly with children, and the only problem you should have is stopping them from affectionately licking strangers.

1. Newfoundland

There's a good reason that the enormous Newfoundland breed is known as a 'nanny dog'. They may look intimidating but they are incredibly gentle, particularly with children, and the only problem you should have is stopping them from affectionately licking strangers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Known to be particularly good and safe around children, the Boxer is one of the most patient of all dog breeds - meaning they are unlikely to lash out from frustration.

2. Boxer

Known to be particularly good and safe around children, the Boxer is one of the most patient of all dog breeds - meaning they are unlikely to lash out from frustration. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

What's true for the Labrador Retriever tends to also be true of its close cousin the Golden Retriever - including the risk of biting. An affectionate nibble is the worst you tend to expect from this loving and sociable breed.

3. Golden Retriever

What's true for the Labrador Retriever tends to also be true of its close cousin the Golden Retriever - including the risk of biting. An affectionate nibble is the worst you tend to expect from this loving and sociable breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Bulldog's smaller continental cousin is just as easygoing, if not quite as lazy. The French Bulldog generally doesn't have an aggressive bone in its body and, even if they can occasionally be somewhat stubbon, they are highly unlikely to snap.

4. French Bulldog

The Bulldog's smaller continental cousin is just as easygoing, if not quite as lazy. The French Bulldog generally doesn't have an aggressive bone in its body and, even if they can occasionally be somewhat stubbon, they are highly unlikely to snap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

