Here are 8 reasons your cat loves to run around the house like crazy at random times during the day.

If you have ever owned a loving cat and or cute kitten then you will know all about the zoomies – especially those who own cats that like to running round the house at 100mph at 3am!

At random points in the day, it is almost certain that a cat will randomly take off like a rocket in the households and get a hint of the zoomies as they charge about like nothing else.

But why do cats do zoomies? Truthfully, there are a number of reasons linked as to why cats will dart around your home for no apparent reason at certain points in the day – and here are 13 of them!

1 . Pent-up energy It is not unusual for a cat to sleep for the majority of the day, so sometimes a quick fire zoomie allows them to get out their pent-up energy after a day of rest. Bit like a human really, isnt it? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . The inner hunter Cats are hunters and zooming is often how cats engage their inner hunter. The periods of play allow cats to hone their inner survival instincts such as stalking, pouncing and pursuing. So, if a cat decides to zoom around the room - make sure it isn't aiming to get your dinner! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . It is just their nature Cats are what you call crepuscular creatures, which means they will naturally be at their most active at dawn and dusk - which is often when they get the zoomies. So if everything else has been ruled out, it may just be purely their nature. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Lack of stimulation Some cats simply need more play time and run around the house to stimulate themselves. Try playing fetch and games with your cat to release their energy. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales