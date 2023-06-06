All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Here are 10 breeds of super rare but super cute cats and kittens. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 breeds of super rare but super cute cats and kittens. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 breeds of super rare but super cute cats and kittens. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Rare Cats: 13 rarest breeds of beautiful cat - including the cute Chartreux to the LaPerm

Here are 10 rare but beautiful cat breeds in the world - from the Chartreux to the Turkish Van.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Mar 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:34 BST

Most of us have heard of the British or American Shorthair cat breed, perhaps even the energetic, loving and chatty Siamese kitty cat – but are you familiar with the adorable Chartreux cat breed or striking and gorgeous Turkish Van breed of cat?

Rich Cats: Here are 9 of the most expensive cat breeds to buy in 2023 - including the Russian Blu

Truth is, no matter the breed, cats are one of the most beautiful cats on the planet and it has been said that once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way!

Friendly Cats: Here are the 10 happiest breeds of adorable cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

Owners can sometimes be so in love with these gorgeous creatures that they get another – the average cat owner actually has two according to reports!

Most Affectionate Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 most friendly breeds of loving cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

And while their personalities are all completely different and their needs are all individual, some of these beautiful rare cat breeds are so beautiful they certainly need more attention!

With striking silver markings, the Burmilla cat breed has long been a luxurious and glamorous cat.

1. Burmilla

With striking silver markings, the Burmilla cat breed has long been a luxurious and glamorous cat. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This ancient cat breed is of Thai descent and have been viewed as a prestigious breed for decades. They were often pets for those high up in Thailand's government. The Korat cat breed is considered a lucky breed.

2. Korat

This ancient cat breed is of Thai descent and have been viewed as a prestigious breed for decades. They were often pets for those high up in Thailand's government. The Korat cat breed is considered a lucky breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Peaceful and calm, this beautiful breed has a stunning fur coat and is known as an exotic shorthair breed.

3. Sokoke

Peaceful and calm, this beautiful breed has a stunning fur coat and is known as an exotic shorthair breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
A soft and wavy coat makes this cat breed stand out amongst the crowd. They are known to be a very gentle breed and often great companions.

4. LaPerm

A soft and wavy coat makes this cat breed stand out amongst the crowd. They are known to be a very gentle breed and often great companions. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CatsAmericanPets