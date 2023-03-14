All Sections
Here are 10 cat breeds are some of the world's most rare. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Rare Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most rare breeds of gorgeous kitty cat - including the cute Cornish Rex

Here are 10 of the rarest cat breeds that you might not have heard of – including the unique and beautiful Turkish Van cat breed.

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:47 GMT

While most of us will have heard of the British or American Shorthair cat breed, perhaps even the energetic, loving and chatty Siamese kitty cat – but are you familiar with the adorable Chartreux cat breed or striking and gorgeous Turkish Van breed of cat?

Truth is, no matter the breed, cats are one of the most beautiful cats on the planet and it has been said that once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way!

Owners can sometimes be so in love with these gorgeous creatures that they get another – the average cat owner actually has two according to reports!

And while their personalities are all completely different and their needs are all individual, some of these beautiful rare cat breeds are so beautiful they certainly need more attention!

This New York born cat breed has grown in popularity of late. It was originally bred to keep rodents out of the home, according to reports.

1. American Wirehair

This New York born cat breed has grown in popularity of late. It was originally bred to keep rodents out of the home, according to reports. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

This ancient cat breed is of Thai descent and have been viewed as a prestigious breed for decades. They were often pets for those high up in Thailand's government. The Korat cat breed is considered a lucky breed.

2. Korat

This ancient cat breed is of Thai descent and have been viewed as a prestigious breed for decades. They were often pets for those high up in Thailand's government. The Korat cat breed is considered a lucky breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Originally from Eastern Turkey, this gorgeous, fluffy cat breed has been around for hundreds of years.

3. Turkish Van

Originally from Eastern Turkey, this gorgeous, fluffy cat breed has been around for hundreds of years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With striking silver markings, the Burmilla cat breed has long been a luxurious and glamorous cat.

4. Burmilla

With striking silver markings, the Burmilla cat breed has long been a luxurious and glamorous cat. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

