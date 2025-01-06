Not all dogs are as noisy as this barking Chihuahua.Not all dogs are as noisy as this barking Chihuahua.
Not all dogs are as noisy as this barking Chihuahua.

Quiet Dogs 2025: These are 10 breeds of adorable dog that seldom bark and howl - including the loving French Bulldog 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Jul 2021, 07:48 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:37 GMT
These breeds of dog are known to bark less (or in some cases not at all), making them a great option for people living in flats or worried about falling out with neighbours over barking.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared over the last couple of years.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into account is that certain breeds tend to be noisier than others, particularly if you have close neighbours that may a dim view of continual yapping, barking and howling.

While (with one notable exception) you can’t be absolutely certain that a dog won’t bark, these are the breeds far less likely to, having what the Kennel Club call a ‘quiet’ barking level.

If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

The French Bulldog is the second most popular dog in the UK (behind the significantly noisier Labrador Retriever). It is a particularly good choice for those living in flats, since they rarely bark and don't need a huge amount of room.

As quiet as they are cute, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. They may bark to let you know there's somebody at the door, but other than that they are very different from the more yappy-type small dog breeds.

The highly intelligent Shiba Inu, originally from Japan, is another dog that usually only barks when there is a very good reason for it to do so.

Trustworthy and protective of their families, Doberman Pinschers make good guard dogs but are remarkably quiet in normal circumstances.

